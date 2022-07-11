Returnal PC Release Teased Again in New Steam Update

A new update associated with Valve's Steam platform has teased that the PlayStation 5 game Returnal should be coming to PC at some point in the future. Over the past couple of months, we've already seen a number of different leaks that indicated Returnal would be the next PlayStation title making the jump to PC. And while Sony and developer Housemarque have yet to confirm that this will be the case, it looks like we should expect an announcement to come rather soon.

Seen via SteamDB, which is a site that tracks backend functions associated with Steam, a recent update to a game entitled "Oregon" has once again teased that Returnal is heading to PC. In reality, Oregon is likely a codename that Sony has given to Returnal's PC version, which is seen via words and phrases like "Atropos" and "Tower of Sisyphus" that appear in the game's log data. For those that haven't played Returnal, these are all references to certain locations that appear within the title.

In the past week alone, this Steam listing for what is surely Returnal has also been updated quite a bit. In fact, the game's achievements recently got localized in a number of different languages. All of this is to say that there's a lot going on with the PC iteration of Returnal right now, which means that we're likely going to get a formal reveal from Sony and Housemarque soon enough.

Until then, the next major PlayStation game that will be heading to PC and Steam is that of Marvel's Spider-Man, which is slated to arrive in August. That game's follow-up, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is also planned to come to PC at an undetermined date later this fall. In short, PlayStation continues to show that it's heavily invested in bringing its first-party games to PC, which makes it seem like Returnal's addition to the platform is only a matter of time.

[H/T VGC]