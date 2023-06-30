Marvel's Spider-Man Games on Special Sale Ahead of Sequel's Release

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales have both been included in the massive Steam Summer Sale by developer Insomniac Games and publisher PlayStation. And as a result of the sale, each game is as cheap as they have ever been on digital PC storefront. The discounts aren't as big as many other discounts featured in the sale, but the pair of games are rarely discounted on Steam in the first place.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is a 2020 PS5 remaster of 2018 PS4 game Marvel's Spider-Man that came to PC in 2022. Also in 2022, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a follow-up spin-off of 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man that was originally released in 2020, came to PC. Now, both of these PC versions of each game are on sale as part of the Steam Summer Sale, which includes a highly rated game for just $0.44.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered: "This isn't the Spider-Man you've met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who's more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he's struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel's New York rest upon his shoulders."

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: "Following the events of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel's New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release worldwide on October 20, 2023 via PS5. Of course, you don't need to play either of these games in order to enjoy it, but they are all connected. Further, they are both great games, so they are worth checking out if you haven't already.