‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’: Bombastic Bag-Man Suit Teased To Be Coming Soon

Marvel’s Spider-Man is pack-full of different suits for Spidey to adorn. From the Fear Itself suit, to the 2099 suit, to my personal favorite, the MK IV. With a total of 23 different suits, at times it feels like there is too many options. But then, when you look at all of the iconic and fan-favorite suits left out, it sometimes feels like there isn’t enough.

That said, more suits are poised to arrive post-launch alongside updates and DLC of the game, and one of these suits will apparently be one of every one’s favorite gag outfits: Bombastic Bag-Man, also known as, the Spare Fantastic Four costume.

The tease of the suit’s imminent inclusion comes way of Creative Director Bryan Intihar while speaking to Kinda Funny Games’ Greg Miller. At one point in a lengthy discussion that involved the two, Miller talks about the suits he wishes could be in the game, eventually mentioning Bag-Man, to which Intihar teasingly replies, “Yeah, well maybe that will change soon.”

With a big smile on his face, Intihar continues, perhaps rhetorically, asking, “the Fox and Disney deal went through, right?” In other words, doing his due diligence to not outright confirm the suit (there was a Sony PR person standing only feet away from him after all).

For those that don’t know: The Bag-Man suit was worn by Peter after he was separated from the alien symbiote in the Baxter Building.

Given to him by Human Torch, the suit is an old and spare version of a Fantastic Four costume. However, it came with no mask, so Spidey had to adorn a big brown paper bag. Further, Johnny put a “kick me” sign on his back, and there were no shoes to accompany the outfit. The result was one of the most ridiculous outfits Peter Parker has ever had to suffer through wearing.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For more news, media, and information on the title and all things Spidey, click here. And if you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official review of the game to find out why we think it’s one of the best games this generation.