New ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Collectible Statue Revealed

Marvel has announced plans to release a brand-new Marvel’s Spider-Man-specific collectible statue later this year.

The news comes way of Marvel Games VP and Creative Director, Bill Rosemann, who reveals the statue will come sometime this May, and feature Spidey in Insomniac Games’ Advanced Suit.

Leaping your way May ’19 from @CollectDST: @Marvel‘s Spider-Man’s first Gallery PVC Diorama! Measuring approx 10″ tall, this PVC sculpture comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar & sculpted by Cortes Studios! @insomniacgames @MarvelGames #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/AgdKYNIzze — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) January 4, 2019

For those that don’t know: the Advanced Suit is the flagship suit of the new PlayStatation 4 series from developer Insomniac Games. In terms of Spider-Man suits, it keeps things pretty simple and classic, except for the larger white spider that adorns the suit’s chest and back. At first, the suit was a little divisive, but over time fans grew to love it, and I’d say it’s easily one of the most popular and beloved suits in the game.

Unfortunately, while Rosemann divulges a few specifics about the statue in the tweet above, there’s no follow-up tweet that reveals anything more: such as a price-point or an exact release date. That said, while this information remains unknown, that hasn’t stopped fans from drooling all over the statue in anticipation of putting it on their shelves.

As with any collectible statue, expect a premium price tag. But if you’re a big Marvel’s Spider-Man fan, copping this seems like a no-brainer, especially if you didn’t get the statue that comes with the game’s collector’s edition.

Personally, I’m not a collectibles guy, but even I can appreciate this statue, though I have to admit, the pose does look a little awkward.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. When you’re not playing it and its DLC for the sixth time, be sure to keep an eye on WWG for when more details on the collectible are revealed.