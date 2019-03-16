‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ DLC Goes On Sale

Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 was and still is a strong standalone game in its own right, but players who’ve never continued the game’s story with its three DLC episodes can get them now thanks to a sale. The discount applies to Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps which is the full DLC package that includes three individual episodes, and depending on what region a PlayStation 4 owner is in, it might be the first time that the content’s been available at a cheaper price.

Head over to the PlayStation Store and you’ll find The City That Never Sleeps at a cheaper price than the normal $24.99 cost, a price that’s even lower if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber. You don’t have to have PlayStation Plus to play Marvel’s Spider-Man, but it certainly helps here by bringing the price down to just $16.74. For anyone who doesn’t have PlayStation Plus, you can get the DLC pack for $18.74.

Three DLC stories are included in the purchase, those being The Heist, Turf Wars, and Silver Lining, all of them released in that order. Each one picks up where the one before it left off and tells different stories while featuring familiar characters, a trailer for The Heist seen above. To put the deal into perspective, each of the three DLC releases can be bought individually for $9.99 each, though they’re not on sale if you buy them that way. Even without PlayStation Plus, you’re essentially getting one of them for free and still saving some money, so even if you bought the first DLC and got wrapped up with other games before continuing the story, you can buy The City That Never Sleeps to complete the set at a discount.

Despite being released several months ago with many more heavy-hitting games coming after it, Marvel’s Spider-Man players are still coming up with unique concepts to add to the game’s closet of Spidey suits. If the sale reminded you that you need to renew your PlayStation Plus membership, there’s also a deal on that that’s going on right now.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps is on sale now until March 29th.

