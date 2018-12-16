‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’: Five Suits We Wish Were Added

Marvel’s Spider-Man is brimming with suit options, especially when you consider the nine suits the DLC have added. From the classic Advanced Suit, to the Iron Spider Suit, to the 2099 Suit, there are so many great choices that I often found myself switching to a new one after every cutscene.

That said, there are some suits missing that I wish were in the game. Don’t get me wrong, I’m more than satisfied with what we got, but if Insomniac Games came to me today and asked me which five suits I’d like to be added to the game: these are the five I’d tap.

Future Foundation Suit

There’s no love for the Future Foundation in Marvel’s Spider-Man. And so it’s no surprise that the suit given to Spider-Man upon joining Future Foundation as part of Johnny Storm’s last will and testament is absent from the game.

As you may know, most members in Future Foundation own a costume with the same function as Spider-Man’s. The costume features a sleek white and blank color scheme and is made from third generation unstable molecules, which are molecules created by Reed Richards for the purpose of responding to energized matter.

It’s unclear whether the Fantastic Four and Reed Richards exist in the Spider-Man PS4 universe, but there is an easter egg that suggests the latter does. Perhaps, Future Foundation doesn’t though? Or perhaps Insomniac just wasn’t interested in adding it? Whatever the case, it’s a bummer.

Dusk’s Suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man narrative — somewhat — tells the same story as Spider-Man: Identity Crisis. In the latter, Spidey was forced to ditch his normal costume and take up one that allowed him to hide in the shadows and go unnoticed.

This was the Dusk suit, which Parker actually used to pretend he was a criminal. Taken from the Negative Zone, the suit allowed for Spidey to become practically invisible at night, and even allowed him to glide around.

And it’s perhaps its special ability — gliding — that prevented it from being added into the game. In Marvel’s Spider-Man you can’t glide, and Insomniac Games wouldn’t spend the time creating an entire gameplay mechanic for one suit. But we wish it did, because this is one of the most badass suits Peter Parker ever slips on. It would have been especially great for The Heist DLC, which takes place primarily at night.

Spider-Cop

Where the heck is the Spider-Cop suit? In Marvel’s Spider-Man, Peter Parker has an alter ego he likes to take on while working with Yuri Watanbe, a support character in the game who is the captain of the New York City Police Department and a general ally of Spidey. Basically, Peter Parker adopts a deeper voice that sounds like your stereotypical veteran detective.

Spider-Cop was one of player’s — generally speaking — favorite parts of the PlayStation 4 exclusive. And it didn’t take long for them to request a Spider-Cop suit. And at one point it looked like we we’re getting one, but we haven’t, despite it being the second most demanded suit beyond one certain suit that we will talk about later.

Hopefully Insominac Games is just saving it for a sequel. I don’t know if I can live much longer without a Spider-Cop suit.

Bombastic Bag-Man Suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man has a variety of “joke” suits, such as nakey Spidey. But it doesn’t have perhaps the most recognizable comical suit: Bombastic Bag-Man or just The Bag-Man.

For those that don’t know: this suit is rocked by Peter Parker after he separates from the alien symbiote in the Baxter Building. And so Human Torch gives Spider-Man an old and spare version of the Fantastic Four costume. But Spidey still needs a mask, so he has to put on a brown paper bag. Meanwhile, Johnny sneaks on a “kick me” sign onto his back. Oh, and there’s no shoes. It’s truly one of the most outrageous suits Spider-Man has ever kicked ass in.

The game’s Creative Director at one point heavily teased that the suit was coming to the game, but it hasn’t happened, suggesting there was some type of change of mind. Maybe next game.

Raimi Suit

Ah, the Raimi suit. The cause of some controversy lately. For those that don’t know: the Raimi Suit is the most notable and popular suit missing in the game. Debuted back in 2002’s Spider-Man directed by Sam Raimi, it is what the Advanced Suit is to Marvel’s Spider-Man, but with the Spider-Man trilogy. Except far more beloved.

Since basically the game was announced, fans have ranged from requesting to demanding the suit be in the game. Once it didn’t make the cut in the base game, these pleas and demands only got louder and more frequent. With each passing DLC, it looked increasingly unlikely it would be added into the game. And so when the game’s final DLC and its suits were revealed earlier this month, and it wasn’t included, the same fans basically exploded.

Expect to hear about until the end of time.

Honorable Mention: Symbiote Suit

Obviously the Symbiote suit would have been great to have in the game. It’s perhaps my favorite Spider-Man suit, bar none. But (Spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man) if you played Marvel’s Spider-Man to completion, you’ll know it’ll be more fitting to add into the mix down the road, not now. And so I decided to not include it.