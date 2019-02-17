MCU’s ‘Iron Man’ Was A Big Inspiration on ‘Spider-Man’ PS4

According to the Creative Director of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Man was a big inspiration for the team while it was making the PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Speaking at a DICE panel this week, Bryan Inithar revealed that what Marvel did with Iron Man 1, Insomniac Games wanted to do with Spider-Man and Peter Parker.

“Iron Man 1 is great because it’s a great Tony Stark story, not just a great Iron Man story… that’s what we wanted to do with Peter,” said Intihar. “Out of all the super heroes, we had such an opportunity to tell a really great human story with Peter because he’s not the billionaire or a god like Thor, you could really dig into someone who has flaws. We always talked about when Peter fails, Spider-Man succeeds and vice versa, there’s so much to play with there.”

Elsewhere in the panel Intihar touched back upon the game’s story, noting that while it shipped a near-final version of the game all the way back in July, right before that, it was actually still shooting new scenes and getting the game’s story to come together.

“We were shooting new scenes in the spring,” said Intihar. “To get that kind of support from Sony as well was unbelievable. I just said ‘we gotta do this thing’ and… all of our Sony people were like ‘go for it’ and that’s the last I ever heard of it, and we just went and did it. And that is unbelievable to have that kind of support. Having a partner like Sony on this project was… that’s one of the reasons why it’s so good.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for PS4. For more coverage on the critically-acclaimed action-adventure title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the PS4 game and all things Spidey by clicking right here. For more on the game itself, make sure to read our official review of the title. Here’s a peak of it:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. and

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

