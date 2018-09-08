‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Metacritic Score Locked In

The score for Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 has now been locked in, with reviews pushing the score up to a solid 87 out of 100.

With the game scheduled to be out at the end of the week on Sept. 7, the review embargo for Insomniac Games’ new Spider-Man project lifted on Tuesday to reveal the first media critiques of the game. While it achieved a few perfect scores from different outlets, according to Metacritic’s data, the majority of the scored reviews are in the green with scores of 80 or above. Those who were waiting for the review embargo to lift have already begun sharing the news of the positive scores on forums like ResetEra where excerpts of different reviews can be seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With 86 pro critic reviews up so far, Marvel’s Spider-Man is sitting on an 87 Metascore: “The Spider-Man game we’ve always wanted — and a game that lives up to its hype.” – New York Daily News//t.co/TT9r6VuL1N — metacritic (@metacritic) September 4, 2018

Our own 5/5 review went up earlier today, as well, to share some insights into the game, with Matthew Hayes wishing for much more room and time to talk about the game at length. A brief part of that review can be seen below, but you can read the full analysis of the game here.

“There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”

Others gave the game similarly rave reviews such as GameSpot’s take on the game that gave it a 9/10.

“There have been open-world Spider-Man games before, but none so riveting and full of personality, none that explore and do justice to this many facets of the universe,” GameSpot’s review said. “Insomniac has created a superior Spider-Man experience that leaves a lasting impression, one that has you longing for just one more swing around New York City, even after the credits roll.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is scheduled to launch for the PlayStation 4 on Sept. 7.