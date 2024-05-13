The Rogue Prince of Persia Gets New Release Date

Ubisoft and developer Evil Empire have announced a new release date for The Rogue Prince of Persia. Revealed this past month, the latest entry in the long-running Prince of Persia series is set to be an action-roguelite title that will begin in early access. And while The Rogue Prince of Persia was originally slated to arrive in the coming day, Ubisoft has instead opted to push back its launch by just a couple of weeks.

Announced alongside a new trailer, Ubisoft unveiled that The Rogue Prince of Persia will now release on Monday, May 27th. Again, this launch will be for early access, which means that the game will initially only be available on PC via Steam. Further down the road, Ubisoft says it has plans to bring The Rogue Prince of Persia to consoles, but more information on this likely won't come about until the title reaches its 1.0 iteration.

As for the reason behind this brief delay, Ubisoft has directly pointed to Supergiant's Hades II as the culprit. Also released in early access this past week, Hades II is yet another game in the roguelite genre that has grabbed the attention of many. Rather than try to compete with those who are currently enraptured with Hades II, Ubisoft opted to push back the launch of The Rogue Prince of Persia just a bit to give it more room to breathe.

If you'd like to learn more about The Rogue Prince of Persia and what it will entail, you can find the game's official trailer and synopsis attached below. You can also read our own hands-on preview of the title right here.

"Jump into this action roguelite installment in the Prince of Persia series as you flow between death-defying platforming and acrobatic combat as the Prince himself. Battle through the capital city again and again with one goal – find a way to save Persia from a Hun invasion wielding dark magic.

Experience a fast-paced, challenging but accessible roguelite as you master acrobatic moves and flow seamlessly between platforming and combat. Find new weapons, equip trinkets with special effects and upgrade them to make your own builds. Discover new characters, information and areas as you try to find a way to save Persia from a Hun invasion and become the hero you have always wanted to be."