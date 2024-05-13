Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Hotfix Update, Patch Notes Released

A new hotfix will be rolled out today to all versions of Disney Dreamlight Valley. This update features a number of bug fixes and changes, with the most notable one relating to the "Oswald's Many Dimensions" quest. That quest has been causing some headaches since the Thrills & Frills update went live earlier this month. Gameloft had previously implemented a partial fix for the problem, but now it seems the bug has been fixed entirely. There are also several other issues that have been resolved, including a bug where some players were not able to see the items available for purchase in the Premium Shop. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

BOUTIQUE IMPROVEMENTS:

If a Boutique challenge is cancelled, there is no longer a 24-hour waiting period before a new challenge can be accepted. A new challenge can be accepted immediately.

A grid is now visible when editing a challenge tableau in the Boutique.

Tips have been added in Daisy Duck's "You Have Mail" quest to better introduce the Boutique gameplay.

BUG FIXES AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:

Optimizations to reduce crashing. Further improvements are in progress for Update 11.

"Oswald's Many Dimensions" quest: Purchasing or collecting (i.e. via Clothing Bags) the 3D Glasses before reaching the relevant step in the questline no longer blocks progress.

"Oswald's Many Dimensions" quest: Updated quest requirements to "light-colored pants" instead of "white pants", which allows for a greater variety of options to be used.

Fixed an issue which prevented "A Day At Disney" Star Path duties from appearing.

Fixed an issue which caused the Premium Shop to appear empty.

Door frames and wall items are no longer displayed when the camera moved behind a wall.

Crafting the Main Street Path creates 4 path tiles (prev. 1), as intended.

Boutique challenges are no longer cancelled if the "No, I'll stay in the challenge" option is selected.

Items acquired through in-game events no longer appear as favorite gifts for Villagers.

The red notification dot now disappears as intended after visiting the Premium Shop.

Dreamlight Fruit can now be harvested as intended during Valley Visits.

Hovering over an occupied grid space in Edit Mode causes the selected item to become translucent, as intended.

Updated the game loading screen to display the "Thrills & Frills" key art.

According to the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account, players should expect to see these updates rolled out over the next two hours. As such, they might not be live for everyone just yet. The new load screen is probably the fastest way to tell whether your version of the game has been updated, and it seems to be live in the Xbox version at this moment. Having tested it myself, I can say that not only is the load screen updated in that version, but everything appears to be showing up in the Premium Shop. Hopefully, the rest of the versions will be updated soon if they haven't been already!

Thrills & Frills is the latest free update in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and saw the addition of Daisy Duck, as well as several new features. Fans shouldn't be waiting too long for the next major content update, as Gameloft has been teasing one for "late spring," which will see a new realm added.

Are you happy about today's update? Were you getting frustrated with any of these issues? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!