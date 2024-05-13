Red Dead Redemption PC Release Leaked by Rockstar

It has taken nearly 14 years, but it looks like Red Dead Redemption is finally making its way to PC. This past year, Rockstar Games re-released RDR on two new platforms in PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Despite not including many upgrades in these ports, most fans were simply happy to see the game become more easily accessible. Still, this launch prompted questions about why a PC version wasn't also released given that Red Dead Redemption had never come to the platform. Now, it looks as though Rockstar Games has heard this feedback loud and clear and is about to give fans exactly what they've been wanting.

Discovered by insider @TezFunz2 on X, it was found that Rockstar Games made new changes on its launcher site today that point to a release of Red Dead Redemption for PC. Although these alterations to the site haven't been made public just yet, Rockstar has added promotional text behind the scenes that paves the way for the announcement of RDR coming to PC. Given that these moves are now being made at Rockstar, it implies that the formal reveal of this PC port could come about as soon as this week.

Originally released in 2010 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, calls for Red Dead Redemption to head to PC have lasted far more than a decade at this point. What makes its lack of appearance on PC even more unusual is that its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, eventually came to the platform a little more than one year after its console versions launched. For Rockstar to now be making RDR and RDR2 available on PC will finally put this topic to rest and should help bridge the gap to the studio's next major release, Grand Theft Auto VI.

Speaking of GTA VI, news on Rockstar's highly-anticipated game has been completely silent since its initial unveiling at the end of 2023. Currently, Rockstar has confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto installment is in the works for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and is planned to launch at some point in 2025. As with many of its other titles, a PC version of GTA VI isn't going to come about at release, but it's likely that Rockstar will look to bring about this port at some point in the months or years after the game arrives.