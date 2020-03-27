Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Fans See Eerie Detail in New Light After Coronavirus

Marvel’s Spider-Man fans on PlayStation 4 are seeing one of the game’s eerie details in new light after coronavirus. As you may know, the PS4 exclusive takes place in New York City, or Manhattan to be more specific. And unfortunately for New Yorkers, New York City has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other American city so far. As you would expect, this realization isn’t lost on players playing the 2018 game [SPOILERS FOR SPIDER-MAN PS4 AHEAD].

Towards the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus unleashes a deadly virus on New York City dubbed Devil’s Breath, which causes the city to go on lockdown and allows the Sinister Six to terrorize Manhattan. At this point in the game, there’s some updates made to the city. One of these updates is the addition of a NYC Municipal Authority health warning that cautions residents to stay inside and avoid contact with others, because not only is the virus highly contagious, but symptoms may not be evident. That said, if you’re experiencing any flu-like symptoms, you’re supposed to contact the quarantine hotline immediately. Sound familiar? Well, thanks to the coronavirus, it’s not far from the currently reality of NYC.

In addition to warnings like the one below, J. Jonah Jameson’s in-game tirades about the virus sound similar to the type of speech you can find about the coronavirus on network news and certain parts of the Internet.

As you may know, Spider-Man on PS4 isn’t the only game now being seen in a new light as a result of the coronavirus. The Division in particular is a bit eerie to play, meanwhile others are wondering if Hideo Kojima once again predicted the future with Death Stranding.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available on the PS4 and the PS4 only. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a sequel, however, it does appear Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 began production back in January 2019.

