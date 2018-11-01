‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’: Platinum Trophy Players Are Earning a Special Reward

Marvel’s Spider-Man made a huge splash when it first debuted on PlayStation 4, but the journey has only just started. Now that the first DLC pack is out with The Heist, it seems that Insomniac Games and Sony want to reward those dedicated players that went all in for that Platinum trophy.

Check your e-mails because users are reporting seeing “Saving the City from Super Villains? Check” as a subject line containing a free PSN Avatar as an exclusive reward for Platinum trophy earners.

The description of the Avatar reads, “Spider-Man and Peter’s worlds collided. High stakes, relationships with friends and foes – it was a long journey and you should feel proud. Here is a reward for your heroic effort.”

It’s a neat little incentive for those that haven’t gone for 100% completion yet to show off their Spidey dedication to the world. If you’ve earned the Platinum trophy but haven’t seen this email, don’t forget to also check those spam/junk folders!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service,” reads our full review.

“You’ve been introduced to most of the villains you’ll encounter in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but believe me when I say that the best parts of this story definitely were not shown in the trailers. There are major shocks and surprises coming your way, and long-time Marvel fans have what will seem to be an endless trove of collectibles and secrets to mine.”

After awarding the title with a perfect score, our own Matthew Hayes added “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”