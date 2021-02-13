Marvel's Spider-Man Players Just Notice Mister Negative Detail Three Years Later

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man players over on the Spider-Man PS4 Reddit have just noticed a Mister Negative detail three years after the game originally released via the PlayStation 4. While Mister Negative isn't the main baddie in Marvel's Spider-Man, he does steal the show at times thanks to a fantastic performance from Stephen Oyoung. Further, he gets a lot of screen time, especially in the first two-thirds of the game, and many Marvel fans would agree it's a pretty great realization and depiction of the character who is far from a marquee Spider-Man villain.

At one point during the game, there's a pseudo boss fight between the player and Mister Negative that takes place on a subway. And during this fight, Mister Negative's reflection isn't Mister Negative, but Martin Li, the good and generous side of the character's two-sided personality. Now, it's unclear if this is by design or a visual bug, but whatever the case, intentional or unintentional, it's a nice touch.

Below, you can check out a screenshot of the encounter for yourself, courtesy of Reddit:

(Photo: Reddit)

Of course, this may not be a new detail for all players, but it's safe to say the Spider-Man PS4 Reddit page is full of some of the game's biggest fans, and many of them had never noticed this. Again, whether it's intentional or a bug, is not 100 percent clear, but if more information is provided on this, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Marvel's Spider-Man is available via the PS4 and also available on PS5 via Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. A sequel is in development, while a spin-off, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, just released last year.

For more coverage on the game and all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

H/T, Reddit.