Big PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Restock Released

A big PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S restock was released today, with two different retailers getting in on the action. After a disastrous PS5 restock yesterday that left PlayStation fans on the verge of tears, today Antonline released new PS5 stock for the $400, digital-version of the console, which is the far harder version of the console to find. And judging by the lack of Twitter trend over the restock, it went well for PlayStation players.

Antonline didn't stop there though. It also released a new batch of Xbox Series X consoles. And again, judging back the lack of Twitter trend about this restock, it went well. Joining the smaller retailer, Amazon also got in on the action, releasing stock for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And unlike many of the recent restocks at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and more, this restock lasted a long time, and that's because Amazon opts to release stock less frequently in favor of releasing more when it does drop.

Right now, Amazon hasn't released new PS5 stock today, but typically it releases stock of both consoles in close proximity of each other. In other words, there's reason to expect that Amazon will at some point today or this weekend release new PS5 stock as well.

Adding to all of this, new Nintendo Switch - Mario Red & Blue Edition stock was released today across Amazon, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and more.

In short, it was a good day to be hunting for a PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch, all of which have been very difficult to find these past few months.

