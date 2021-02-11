PlayStation Job Listing Seemingly Leaks Unannounced PS5 Open-World RPG

✖

A new PlayStation job listing, or more specifically, a job listing from Sony San Diego, has seemingly leaked that the developer is working on an unannounced open-world RPG for the PS5, and possibly the PS4 as well. In the modern era, San Diego Studio is known for the MLB The Show series and that's it. However, over the years it has experimented with different games, and according to a myriad of rumors, it's expanding and working on more than just the latest MLB The Show. Many of these rumors have suggested this new game is a new Uncharted, but according to this job listing, it's a third-person open-world RPG, or in other words, not a new Uncharted.

The new job listing is for a "Game Test Analyst" with a focus on open-world games. Not only does the title of the job specifically mention "open-world," but the description of the listing says the studio needs "skilled testers familiar with immersive third-person combat, open-world RPG elements, and challenging gameplay."

Unfortunately, the listing doesn't divulge much else of note. As noted, the studio is known for MLB The Show, but this listing is obviously not for that. Meanwhile, rumors have suggested it's working on a new Uncharted, but this listing doesn't appear to be for that either. In other words, we have a mystery game on our hands.

At the moment of publishing, neither San Diego Studio nor Sony PR have commented on the job listing and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. in the meantime, take the conclusions above with a grain of salt.

While we don't know what game this job listing is for, what we do know is that Sony has quite a few big games releasing in the near future, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which got a release date today.

