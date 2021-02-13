PS4 Reportedly Getting Two Classic N64 Games This Month

✖

The PS4, and technically the PS5, are reportedly getting two classic N64 games later this month. February is a slow month for PS4 and PS5 gamers, and it doesn't look like March will be much better. However, if a new leak is to be believed, PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able to enjoy a few games from yesteryear. More specifically, according to a new PlayStation Store leak, both Turok and Turok 2 remasters are -- finally -- coming to the PS4 on February 25.

The leak comes the way of the UK PlayStation Network App, which recently published PS4 listings for both games. The listings have since been taken down, but not before Reddit got its receipt. That said, because the leak can no longer be verified, and because a screenshot hasn't been provided, it's best to take this with a grain of salt. However, this isn't the first leak pointing to these classic games coming to PS4.

Last July, out of nowhere, trophies for Turok were posted to the back-end of PSN. At the time, trophies didn't pop for the sequel, but many expected the pair of games would come together, in remastered form, because that's how they were recently re-released on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

For those that don't know: Turok, or as it's officially known as, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, is a first-person shooter that debuted back in 1997 via the Nintendo 64 and via Iguana Entertainment and Acclaim Entertainment. An adaptation of the Acclaim Comics comic book series of the same name, Turok was not only critically-acclaimed, but sold very well, which prompted a sequel, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil. Like its predecessor, it was originally released for the N64 and the N64 only. And also as its predecessor did in 1997, it was both a critical and commercial hit when it dropped in 1998.

In 2021, Nightdive Studios owns the rights to the series, and has remastered and re-released the first two games for PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. And now it looks like the pair of classics are also coming to PS4, which means they will also be playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

At the moment of publishing, Nightdive Studios hasn't commented on this supposed leak. That said, if the leak is accurate, we should be hearing about the pair of ports very soon. After all, February 25 is only 12 days away.