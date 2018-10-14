‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’: 5 Villains We Expect To See In The Sequel

Marvel’s Spider-Man featured a robust and terrific cast of villains. From the rise of Mister Negative to classics like Electro, Insomniac Games nailed the villains in the PlayStation 4 exclusive and their dynamic relationships with Peter Parker.

That said, while some of them may return in subsequent releases, most probably won’t, which means Insomniac Games is going to be dipping even more into the deep and varied pool of Spider-Man villains.

As you will know, there is a plethora of villains Insomniac Games could tap for future releases, but here are five who we think it is likely to choose.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN AHEAD, INCLUDING MAJOR STORY SPOILERS.

Taskmaster

Taskmaster was one of the most pleasant surprises of Marvel’s Spider-Man, despite his limited role in the game. Yet to get much love in the Marvel cinematic universe, the supervillain (sometimes anti-hero, sleeper agent) is a secret boss in the PS4 exclusive and tied to some of the game’s optional side-content. His appearances are limited, but you do get to fight him and test out his photographic reflexes, and it has left us hungry for more.

It wouldn’t be very surprising if Taskmaster returns in a similar role, after all, his time in the game doesn’t exactly wrap up his story arc with Spider-Man. It’s possible he will be a reoccurring character in the series fulfilling similar roles, but who knows, maybe Insomniac Games will give him a more substantial part. We know we, and many others, wouldn’t be opposed to the latter.

Stargod

In Marvel’s Spider-Man there’s an easter egg that confirms that John Jameson, the son of Jonah Jameson, exists in the game’s universe, and actually reveals that he’s currently in space, and could be returning soon. The latter tidbit implies that if John Jameson does appear in the game, it will be in more of a Starlord/Colonel Jupiter mold than Man-Wolf though.

That said, with Jonah Jameson so prominently featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man — and likely going nowhere — the stage seems set that his son will feature in future releases. He likely won’t be a main antagonist, but he could play a minor role, perhaps even one with substance if Jonah Jameson gets more screen time.

Green Goblin

If you beat Marvel’s Spider-Man you’ll know that we will certainly be seeing more of Norman Osborn going forward, and thus Green Goblin. Not only does Norman play a major role in the game, but the ending sets up his Green Goblin origin story for further down the road.

Other than perhaps Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin is Spider-Man’s most iconic villain, so it makes sense that Insomniac Games may want to take a stab at portraying the character. And given what it did with Otto, we are all for it taking on Green Goblin.

Venom

Again, if you beat Marvel’s Spider-Man, you will know that it very obviously sets up the next game to star Venom, or at the very least, it will introduce the character and perhaps give it the third game. Who knows. What we know for sure is that we will be seeing Venom in future releases in some capacity, after all Insomniac Games basically confirmed as much.

More specifically, we’re going to see a Harry Osborn Venom, and given how close the game portrays Harry, Mary Jane, and Peter Parker, it has massive potential to be not only an epic story, but a personal and emotional one.

A.I.M.

A.I.M. — Advanced Idea Mechanics — is a large and privately funded think-tank comprised of scientists who are seeking power, often via technological means, and who can be found meddling in a variety of conflicts across the world.

Its end goal is to overthrow governments throughout the world by involving itself with radicals and subversive organizations who are seeking violent revolutions. And in the process, it also tend to make a pretty profit. It doesn’t appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but there is a little easter egg that reveals it was helping to fund Doctor Otto in his revenge quest, so something tells us we might be seeing more of it in the future.

Other Possibilities

Marvel’s Spider-Man features an impressive and pretty large cast of villains. In other words, there’s a ton of possibilities for future games. We will undoubtedly be seeing more of Kingpin, while easter eggs perhaps suggest we could see the likes of Mysterio, Sandman, Lizard, and more in the future.

And given the job Insomniac Games did with the villains in Marvel’s Spider-Man, such as Mister Negative — a lesser known villain who was a favorite of many in the game — it will be exciting to see what they do next, and potentially what more obscure villain they put into the limelight.