‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fan Recreates Spidey’s Crazy Stunts and Moves In Real Life

There’s impressive stunt videos on the Internet. And then there’s some impressive stunt videos on the Internet that even Peter Parker would be impressed by. The latter is rare, but we have another example, courtesy of a Marvel’s Spider-Man fan.

A YouTube channel by the name of “Ronnie Street Stunts” has uploaded a new video featuring Ronnie dressed up as Spidey — rocking the new Advanced Suit — pulling of some of the stunts and moves from the game in real life. It’s perhaps the most impressive thing you’ll watch this week, and shows each stunt alongside the gameplay so you can see just how good of a mimic each is.

I’ve personally watched the video a few times, and each time I watch it I become increasingly convinced that Ronnie is actually Spider-Man and Peter Parker is some lame impostor.

Unfortunately, Ronnie doesn’t reveal how long the video took to create or how long he had to spend mastering each recreation, but given that the game just released back in September means he had to learn it all pretty quickly.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and is notably up for the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards next week.

As you may know, the game’s second of three DLC released last month, dubbed Turf Wars and starring Hammerhead. It followed the first bit of DLC — The Heist starring Black Cat — which released back in October. It was notably not as well received, and was particularly criticized for its Screwball content.

The last DLC — titled Silver Lining — has yet to be revealed by Insomniac Games, but is poised to release sometime this month. In other words, expect to hear about it soon, perhaps even at the aforementioned Game Awards.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. and

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”