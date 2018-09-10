‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Has a Trophy for Interacting With Civilians

Marvel’s Spider-Man lets players be the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man the hero’s supposed to be and even awards them with a trophy for interacting with enough of New York’s citizens.

Civilians in Marvel’s Spider-Man are quite aware of the hero and react to him differently depending on who he comes across and what he’s doing. Swinging past groups of them can elicit cheers, but Spider-Man will also be met at times by quips from people asking him to take his mask off, many of whom have likely been listing to J. Jonah Jameson’s “Just the Facts” show. If players choose to take a break from swinging around as Spider-Man and walk the streets of New York like a normal person, they can interact with the New Yorkers on a much more personal level and earn a trophy for doing so.

One of the many trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man is a Bronze trophy called “Spider-Man About Town.” Obtaining this trophy is easy enough with players only having to greet 10 different citizens throughout New York to fulfill the requirements. How you do that is totally up to you though with more than one greeting method available to complete the task.

When walking around New York, pressing “square” near a civilian will make Spider-Man gesture towards them in some way. The hero has a variety of gestures that he can make towards others – being around the police will often result in Spider-Man saluting them while he’ll at other times toss up the fingerguns to pedestrians, a gesture that appears to be a nod towards one of Spider-Man 3’s most painful scenes to watch. After doing that 10 times, players will earn the “Spider-Man About Town” trophy.

There’s also another way to interact with people, though it’s one that doesn’t appear quite as often. When passing by people on the streets, the “triangle” button will occasionally appear above civilian’s heads. This will prompt Spider-Man to perform a special action as he connects with the individual through a high five or a photo opportunity. These won’t show up as often as the chances Spider-Man gets to simply wave to or salute someone, but they can make for some excellent photo opportunities if you’re fond of taking in-game screenshots using the game’s photo mode.

The civilian-greeting trophy is just one of many to collect in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but you’ll need to collect every trophy available if you want to get the “Be Greater” Platinum trophy.