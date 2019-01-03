‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Named Best Game By Sassy Wendy’s Mascot

This most certainly is it, Chief. Marvel’s Spider-Man smashed through records left and right when it made its grand debut on the PlayStation 4 last year and it appears that even the sassiest of the sassy can’t stay away. When Wendy’s, the fast-food chain known for their savage roasts on social media, was asked what their favorite game was of 2018, the answer was immediate and pretty freaking awesome.

Project Lead for Marvel’s Spider-Man Eric Monacelli took to his Twitter to share a screen grab of the epic name-age of best game with the caption “We made it, fam.” And yes, yes you did and we couldn’t be happier about all of the incredible success this Insomniac Games title has seen since launch:

Despite a few ups and downs with the community, the overall reception of the Marvel game has been incredibly positive and that excitement was plain to see with the above tweet’s reactions:

But apparently Wendy’s has a Spider-Man on the brain in more ways then one, because the chain also replied to a question about Into the Spider-Verse:

Marvel's Spider-Man is now available exclusively on PlayStation 4, with the latest DLC chapter out now.

“Starring the world’s most iconic Super Hero, Spider-Man PS4 (working title) features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing with parkour and utilizing the environment, to new combat and blockbuster set pieces, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before.”