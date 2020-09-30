Marvel's Spider-Man Director Comments on Peter Parker Recast

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 director Bryan Intihar has commented on today's news that Peter Parker has been recast for the PS5 remaster of the game and for the future of the franchise. In case you missed it, today Insomniac Games and Sony officially revealed Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered for the PS5. This reveal included the announcement of three new suits coming to the game, as well as that Peter Parker has been recast. While Yuri Lowenthal is still the voice of the character, the facial actor is no longer John Bubniak. Rather, it's Ben Jordan, which means Peter Parker looks completely different in the game.

According to Insomniac Games, the decision came down to the fact that in order to improve the face model of the character and to bring it up to next-gen standards, the team needed a face model that more resembled the game's voice actor, which is where Ben Jordan comes into play.

"In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker," said Insomniac Games at the time of the reveal. "We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri’s moving performances take on a new life."

Taking to Twitter, creative director on the game and series, Bryan Intihar, revealed that the decision wasn't an easy one, but one that had to be made.

"Today's news about the new Peter Parker face model has surprised some of you, and we at Insomniac totally understand your reaction," said Intihar. "Heck, it even took me a while to get used to Peter’s new look. But as we discussed the franchise’s future and moving to the PSS, it quickly became apparent that delivering even more believable-looking characters made finding a better facial match for actor Yuri Lowen -- who we all love as Peter -- a necessity."

Intihar continued:

"We care as much about this character as your attachment to him, so please know we didn't make this decision/change lightly. As we did throughout the development at Marvel’s Spider-Man, we'll continue to you read your comments, listen, and always be looking for ways to improve every facet of the game. At the same time, I hope you can trust us that this decision is what we feel is best for the future of the franchise and our upcoming goals for this beloved Marvel character."

A few words from me on today’s news... pic.twitter.com/PpdWVuw4Mm — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) September 30, 2020

Elsewhere on Twitter, the aforementioned Lowenthal pleaded with fans not to be mad at the development team, but to be mad at Lowenthal's face, which simply wasn't working with the face model of Bubniak.

Guys. It’s my face’s fault. The stupid stupid bones in my face. Blame my bones. https://t.co/VUES1jQLC5 — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) September 30, 2020

As you would expect, many fans are outraged, but many are also understanding or simply indifferent. And of course, there are also some fans who like the new Peter Parker, who admittedly does look more like a 23-year-old now. Further, as some fans have pointed out, the new Peter Parker also looks quite a bit like Tom Holland.

All of that said, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Marvel's Spider-Man's new Peter Parker?