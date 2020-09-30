Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5 Adds 3 New Suits

✖

Today, Insomniac Games and Sony officially revealed Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered for the PS5. In the process, they revealed that they have recast Peter Parker for the PS5 version of the game. At the moment of publishing, it hasn't been confirmed this recasting will apply to sequels, but it's safe to assume it will. What they did confirm is that for the PS5 release, they are adding not one, not two, but three new suits to the game, including The Amazing Suit worn by Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker.

Unfortunately, this is the only suit of three the pair have announced and revealed. For now, the other suits remain a mystery, but it's safe to assume we will hear more about them before the PS5 releases in November.

In the meantime, below, you can check out The Amazing Suit for yourself. As you can see, it's a faithful recreation, and like the game's other suits, has been meticulously reimagined with an absurd attention to detail and fidelity.

(Photo: Sony)

For now, there's been no word of any additional suits beyond the three already announced, which means these are likely going to be the only additions in this department. However, for now, this hasn't been confirmed. If Insomniac Games or Sony provide any further clarification on this topic, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

What's also currently not clear is if these new suits will be exclusive to the PS5 version of the game. In other words, are they also being added to the PS4 version of the game? Since it's not specified, you'd assume it means they are exclusive to the PS5 version, but for now, this is just an assumption.

Marvel's Spider-Man is available via the PS4, and come November 12 when the PS5 releases, it will also be available via Sony's next-gen PlayStation.

"Marvel's Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can't buy a ticket to see, and it's one of the best open-world games of the generation," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel's Spider-Man's impossible scope and exhaustive fan service."