Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PS5 Officially Revealed

After first confirming that a remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man would be included in the premium version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PlayStation and Insomniac Games have now officially revealed and detailed Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. The game will come to the PlayStation 5 and will feature a number of next-gen upgrades along with a surprising recasting of Peter Parker. The remastered version of the game doesn’t appear to be buyable outright, but you can get it through the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition or through upgrade options.

A breakdown of what’s included in the remastered game and how it’ll differ from the original was shared in a PlayStation Blog post that went over all the details we’ve been waiting to hear more on. Graphical updates to redesign the city’s environments and improve things like models and shadows have been implemented in the remastered game to provide a fresh, next-gen experience on the PlayStation 5. The characters themselves have been similarly updated to match their surroundings with things like “higher fidelity skin, eye, and teeth shaders to individually-rendered strands of hair” added to the cast. A performance mode targeting 60FPS will also be added to the remastered version of the game to give players a faster experience with a higher frame rate than what was possible before.

Peter Parker is also going to look much different in this game and not because of the graphics updates. The character will now bear the likeness of actor Ben Jordan instead of John Bubniak which means he’ll look like a totally different character compared to what we saw in the original Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The power of PS5 elevates Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to new heights. Learn about ray-tracing enhancements, Peter Parker's graphical updates, and more: https://t.co/9xrhHnxpmL Included with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition on PS5. #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/0NTZGRBu9G — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 30, 2020

If you want to get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for the PlayStation 5, you’ve got a few options. You can go ahead and pick up the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition which will cost $69.99 and will include a voucher for the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered download. If you want to purchase the Standard Edition or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PlayStation 4, you will still be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free. Once you do so, you can pay to upgrade to the Ultimate Edition from there to then get your voucher for the remastered game.

It was also confirmed that in the United States and Canada, there will be “launch” physical editions of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales that include a voucher for the remastered game if you’d prefer physical over digital.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases on November 12th.