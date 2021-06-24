Marvel's Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank Developer Hiring for Multiplayer Project

✖

Insomniac Games, which is the studio that most recently has been known for working on Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank, has put out a call for new hires in relation to an unannounced multiplayer project. News of this new title was shared openly by the studio today on social media, leading to many fans asking questions about just what Insomniac could be working on.

In total, Insomniac is said to currently be hiring for five different jobs on a multiplayer game of sorts. Of those positions, most happen to be very integral to the development of most games. A Creative Director, Art Director, Systems Designer, Story Lead, and VFX Artists are specifically the five roles that Insomniac is looking to fill for this new game. Since all of these are so key to the core development of the project, it stands to reason that this multiplayer title's development is just beginning.

Insomniac is hiring! We have five new job openings for a multiplayer project. Come join us and be part of the #PlayStationStudiosFamily as we work on exciting things! Apply today: https://t.co/WpJzOR39tK pic.twitter.com/eBJzEEtCsR — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 24, 2021

News that Insomniac is working on a multiplayer game is quite interesting, especially in the larger scope of PlayStation Studios. At this point in time, PlayStation doesn't have any prominent multiplayer titles that it has revealed will be releasing on PlayStation 5 in the near future. Insomniac as a company is also one that is more known for single-player games than it is for multiplayer projects. That being said, past games such as Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One and Fuse have contained multiplayer elements. The Resistance franchise on PlayStation 3 also notably contained a popular multiplayer mode as well.

Still, to know that Insomniac, which was acquired by Sony last year, is heading in this direction is quite fascinating. The only downside is that we likely won't see this project come to light for quite some time, so don't expect any more news on it in the near future.

So what do you think about Insomniac working on a multiplayer game? Is this something you'd like to see the studio explore, or would you prefer if it stuck to single-player titles?