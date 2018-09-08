‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Features Reversible Cover Art

It’s time, Spider-Man fans! PlayStation 4 players everywhere are getting in on the action after months of titillating teasers, revelations, and overall excitement from those that love this Marvel superhero. With easter eggs, familiar characters, and that glorious photo mode – this is shaping up to be the best superhero game of all time – but even the cover itself is a gift unto itself.

Though definitely not the first game to use an alternative cover, it does keep true to tradition: The alternate is usually, if not always, better than the original. Or maybe that’s just because we like new things, who knows? But it does look spiffy and makes a great game even better!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game is out now and has already been met with incredibly positive reviews. From media and players alike, Insomniac Games hit the nail on their head with their presentation of Spider-Man and the day-to-day life of Peter Parker. Even those not too familiar with the comics themselves can dive right in and explore Manhattan with a vast array of talents, suits, and enthralling characters to meet.

Our very own Matthew Hayes even gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”