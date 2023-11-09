Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sells Over 5 Million Copies

Insomniac Games has announced that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide. No information has been revealed about how this breaks down per region, but it's an incredible achievement for the game, and it shows just how well the series continues to perform for Sony! At this time, nothing official has been announced about a third game in the series. However, the ending for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 seems to hint that there are big plans for a third game, or possibly story DLC as we saw with the first Marvel's Spider-Man.

The announcement from Insomniac Games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Future of Marvel's Spider-Man

Anticipation surrounding Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was pretty significant, and it's not surprising to see the game performing so well! Despite the name, the game actually marks the third one in the series, following Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Miles Morales was a launch title for the PlayStation 5, and put players in the role of the titular character. Miles went on to play a significant role in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with players controlling both characters at different points.

With Miles playing such a significant role in the universe established by Insomniac, there have been a lot of questions about which Spider-Man will take the lead role in the next game. Some have speculated Peter could retire, and pass on the webs to Miles full-time. Of course, with the threats brewing in the background at the end of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it's a safe bet that both Spider-Men will be needed. Given that, it seems highly likely we'll see both characters playable again in the next game.

Insomniac in the PS5 Era

In just three years, Insomniac Games has proven to be the most crucial development studio for the PS5. The studio is responsible for three of the console's biggest critical successes: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and now Marvel's Spider-Man 2. PlayStation purchased the studio in 2019 for $220 million, and that investment seems to have paid off in a very big way! With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 having just released, it will likely be some time before the next project from the studio. We do know that Insomniac is developing Marvel's Wolverine, a single-player adventure centered on the fan favorite X-Man. Unfortunately, no release window has been announced just yet, and details have been minimal. Hopefully when the game does end up releasing, it will have the same level of quality and polish that fans have come to expect from Insomniac!

