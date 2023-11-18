Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Star Nadji Jeter Learned Sign Language For The Game

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 star Nqdji Jeter learned American Sign Language to help develop his role as Miles Morales. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the actor about deepening the character in another stint as Spider-Man. Fans of the PS5 exclusive know that Morales' friendship with Hailey Cooper develops in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Natasha Ofili helps bring the young artist to life in the game. Jeter had to learn American Sign Language to better communicate with his co-star and for the motion capture acting that they both had to do. It's interesting to hear the actor talk about his practice in this way. Check out his comments down below.

"I definitely walked away with a lot of lessons in ASL (American Sign Language) as well, and the New Yorker/Puerto Rician aspect of Spanish and man, we just had a blast," Jeter began. "We had a lot of sit-downs of how natural we can be with what we bring with this game and especially Hailey's relationship."

"It was definitely my first time learning ASL. And I pray that we did a good job with what we projected. We had great teachers on set," he added. "I've always embraced it, because I feel like we're touching a lot of communities and a lot of people out there that can sometimes feel like they get excluded. But in Spider Man 2, everyone is connected with this game. Everyone can come together, and that's the number one thing we wanted."

Yuri Lowenthal Teams With Nadji Jeter Again

(Photo: PlayStation)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 teams Yuri Lowenthal with his friend Nadji Jeter again. The beloved voice actor joined ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast to talk bout teaming with Miles Morales again. Clearly, these two love each other.

"I mean, me and Nadji now have known each other since that first game. Much like Peter does in this game with Miles, I've gotten to watch Nadji grow up and come into his own and really tune into his power and who he is," Lowenthal told us. "So, while that doesn't happen with every game, you don't get to enjoy that mirroring of a relationship in real life and in a game, it just so happened that it worked out that way for this."

"I love seeing that relationship play out in the game because the first game was more Pete's game, and the second game was obviously more Miles' game, and this one is very evenhanded. Both of them get powerful, powerful journeys, and you really get to see Miles come into his own and really stand in his power," the actor added. "At certain points throughout the game, the relationship tips where Miles is guiding Pete, where Pete loses his way, and Miles has to become very heavy-handed—without giving too much away—he steps beyond the mentorship and into tough love."

How Good Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently one of the top-selling games of the year. Unfortunately, if you don't have a PS5, you're out of luck on playing. DLC is still up in the air and Insomniac Games hasn't been forthcoming. However, ComicBook.com's review of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is clear, this is a game of the year contender in every way. An instant recommendation to super hero fans and people who loved the first two entries in this franchise.

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here and it's a bigger, better sequel in almost every single way," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Although it comes with some caveats, Insomniac Games continues to prove it understands Spider-Man across both gameplay and story. There are few developers capable of giving this much depth to a character that has been around for this long and had this many stories, but Insomniac finds a way to make it all feel fresh."

Do you love Miles's growth in Marvels' Spider-Man 2? Let us know down in the comments!