Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Almost Had Miles Morales Wear the Symbiote, Says Actor

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was originally supposed to see Miles Morales wear the signature black suit. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the biggest games of 2023. The game finally gave us the follow-up fans have been dying for since 2018. The first game was a huge success and successfully introduced us to a new version of Peter Parker and arguably the most significant version of Miles Morales outside of the comic books, as the Spider-Verse movies hadn't been released yet. Miles Morales would then lead the next game almost entirely by himself, making him a fan-favorite with players. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 allowed players to play as both Spider-Men for the first time and saw the two teaming up to beat Kraven the Hunter and Venom. It also forced Miles to battle Peter directly after he had been consumed by the symbiote.

It turns out, Miles himself almost took on the symbiote as well. As of right now, Miles Morales hasn't had a symbiote arc like Peter Parker in any medium but it sounds like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 came close to doing that. When speaking at a panel at Fan Expo San Francisco, Venom actor Tony Todd revealed that Insomniac Games only used about 10% of the dialogue that he had recorded. As for what had been scrapped, Todd went on to reveal that Miles Morales himself was supposed to have the symbiote at some point. It's unclear where in the story this would've happened, how it would've happened, or what would've even come from it. It's almost kind of hard to imagine, but it certainly would've been an interesting wrinkle in the story and suggests a pretty different story.

.@TonyTodd54 has confirmed that he recorded lines for scrapped scenes when Miles had the symbiote in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2! 👀🕸️ pic.twitter.com/Tiv9H9Ejzh — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) November 25, 2023

This does make some sense as well as fans complained that Venom didn't have a lot of screentime in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This may suggest that he had a much larger role and may have had more of an impact on Miles Morales, but we may never know what was supposed to come of that.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DLC

There is some hope that maybe Venom could return in a spin-off game or DLC. It has been suggested that there will be DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but it hasn't been outright confirmed. We also have no idea what it would focus on. Some fan theories point to Daredevil, Carnage, or something entirely new, but we likely won't hear anything until The Game Awards at the very earliest. Hopefully, we hear more soon, but maybe there's a chance this Miles Morales/Venom stuff could be part of something bigger and used later.