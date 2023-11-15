Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Tops Super Mario Bros. Wonder as October's Best-Selling Game

October 2023 was a crowded month for video games with Assassin's Creed: Mirage, UFC 5, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Forza Motorsport, and NHL 24 all launching. However, two games stood out from the crowd with great critical reviews and sales. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder both cleaned up last month, but only one game could be crowned the winner. Fortunately for Sony, it was Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that came out on top in the sales race, proving that the Marvel brand still holds sway.

The news comes from Mat Piscatella on Twitter who shared the latest monthly sales report today. It's worth highlighting that both of the best-selling games last month are exclusive to one platform. That makes them beating games like Mirage even more impressive since that game launched across several systems. That said, given how popular the two franchises are, it's not too big of a surprise to see them dominating the sales charts once again.

October 2023 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/43R6nBuag6 — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 15, 2023

Even more impressive is that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has already jumped to fourth place on the year-to-date chart. The only games above it at this point are Hogwarts Legacy, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Madden NFL 24. With the holiday season quickly approaching, it's definitely not out of the realm of possibility that it could move up those charts even further, though it will need to fend off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which is almost always a sales juggernaut. Either way, it's an impressive showing for developer Insomniac Games and one they'll likely look to continue with post-launch support.

What's Next for Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

We're honored to have Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 nominated in 7 categories at @TheGameAwards! We appreciate your support, and congrats to the nominees!



🏆: Game of the Year

🏆: Game Direction

🏆: Narration

🏆: Accessibility

🏆: Audio Design

🏆: Action/Adventure

🏆: Best Performance pic.twitter.com/qsCH9F8RYV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 15, 2023

Currently, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 doesn't have announced DLC. Given how much post-launch support the original game got, it's fairly likely that we'll see something announced within the next few months. After all, the team left several loose threads hanging once the story ended. There have also been rumors about potential Daredevil content, but those have also yet to be totally confirmed by Insomniac.

Either way, fans should have more Spider-Man 2 content to hop into at some point. At the very least, Insomniac will likely have a follow-up game in the next few years. As mentioned, there's almost certainly more to the story than what we saw at the end of the base game. Not that the finale was unsatisfying, but there were several plot points that will absolutely be explored in whatever comes next from Insomniac.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available now on PlayStation 5. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out now on Nintendo Switch.