A Marvel's Spider-Man Glitch Almost Became Canon in Across the Spider-Verse Movie

A glitch from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales almost ended up as a character in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The Spider-Man universe is incredibly vast, which may not be surprising since it stretches back over 60 years at this point. There are many other Spider-Men besides Peter Parker and Miles Morales, heck there are even many different versions of those same characters across all kinds of mediums. That eventually made for the perfect premise for a new Spider-Man movie like Into the Spider-Verse and subsequently Across the Spider-Verse which could essentially collect all of the Spider-People and throw them into one world thanks to the multiverse. This meant that different Spider-Men from comics, TV, and games have all appeared in the two films and it would not be surprising if the live-action Spider-Men show up in the third film coming in the future.

However, there's already a lot of these characters in the film and some of them don't get more than a couple seconds of screentime. There are lots of other versions of Spider-Man that get left on the cutting room floor and one such character is a glitch from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. During an episode of Sony's Creator to Creator where Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developers sat down with some of the crew on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it was revealed a space heater almost made it in as a character in the 2023 animated film. In Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, there was a glitch where Spider-Man could become a giant heater for some reason and then swing around and stop crime... as this heater. Director Joaquim Dos Santos noted that a lot of people on the film were playing the games while making the movie and one person came up with the idea of including this glitch as a joke in the movie. Ultimately it didn't make it in, but Dos Santos cited it as showing the passion and love that everyone working on the movie had for Spider-Man as those inside jokes mean a lot to fans.

While the space heater didn't end up in Across the Spider-Verse, Insomniac Games' version of the character did. Yuri Lownethal recorded some lines for his version of Spidey and it ended up in the film. Whether or not that is canonical to the games is still kind of unknown, but it seems like it's just a fun nod to the history of Spider-Man and one of the most newest, yet beloved takes on the character.