Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Nominated for Oscars Best Animated Feature Film

As part of today's announcement of the official nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been nominated for best animated feature film of 2023. The movie, a sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is the presumptive frontrunner, although it's hardly a guaranteed win, especially with Hayao Miyazaki's latest movie, The Boy and the Heron, in contention. Netflix's long-delayed adaptation of Nimona is also a pretty strong contender -- not that Elemental or Robot Dreams are slouches, either. It's a pretty stacked category all around, honestly.

With a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score (and 94% audience score), Across the Spider-Verse is one of the best-reviewed mainstream movies of 2023, and one of the most critically-acclaimed animated movies of all time. Into the Spider-Verse earned an Academy Award for Best Animated feature, and it's difficult to see Across the Spider-Verse not doing the same, particularly when some of the year's biggest potential competitors have been significantly less successful both financially and with critics. The only animated film bigger than Spider-Verse at the box office this year has been The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is not exactly awards bait.

You can see the full listing below.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales / Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

You can stream or buy everything except The Boy and the Heron Robot Dreams in the US now. Nimona is not available for purchase, only for free streaming with a Netflix account. The Boy and the Heron is screening in select theaters around the country.