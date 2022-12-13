PlayStation Spider-Man Confirmed for Across the Spider-Verse

The first full trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse finally hit the internet this morning and it confirmed that PlayStation's version of the Web-Slinger from the Marvel's Spider-Man video game series will be appearing in the film. Much like the previous movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse is set to feature a number of different Spideys from alternate universes. And while this trailer contains dozens of different versions of the character, PlayStation's take on Spider-Man happens to also make a couple of appearances.

Spotted in a handful of different shots throughout this new Across the Spider-Verse trailer, Insomniac Games' own unique take on Spider-Man can be seen. Although it's a bit hard to make out, this iteration of Spidey is easily identifiable thanks to the unique white spider that appears on the front and back of the "Advanced Suit."

You can check out a brief glimpse of PlayStation's version of Spider-Man in the image below:

Although the Marvel's Spider-Man version of Spidey has now been confirmed for Across the Spider-Verse, it remains to be seen how integral he might be to the movie. With so many various versions of Spider-Man set to appear in the Spider-Verse sequel, it stands to reason that not all of them will get extensive screen time. Still, given how popular Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales have been over the past couple of years on PS4 and PS5, perhaps there's a chance that Yuri Lowenthal, who portrays Peter Parker in the video game series, could have a small role of some sort in the movie.

For now, the one thing we know with certainty is that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters next year on June 2, 2023. As for Marvel's Spider-Man, the highly-anticipated PS5 sequel is also currently slated to launch at some point in 2023.

What do you think about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse based on what we've seen so far? And do you expect PlayStation's version of Spider-Man to have a large role in the movie? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.