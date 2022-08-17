Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod Makes Stan Lee Playable

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is being enhanced with a number of mods, including one where you can play as Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered swung on to PC last week and has already been picked apart by fans. On day one, a fan added a black symbiote version of Spidey's "Advanced Suit", allowing players to get a taste of a suit that will likely be in the confirmed 2023 sequel. Other players combed through the files and found references to co-op in Marvel's Spider-Man. As of right now, it's unclear if this is something that was scrapped from the original game or perhaps something that is being reserved for the sequel, which has been confirmed as a single-player game, but things may have changed.

The latest addition to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC is the ability to play as Stan Lee (via GameSpot), a character that cameoed in the game. It's one of Stan Lee's last appearances in a piece of Marvel media as he tragically passed away just two months after the game's release in 2018. His legacy lives on, however, as players can download a mod from Nexus Mods user tiffsomniac. Although a video shows that it still needs some work as his arms move in a weird way when sprinting and he is a bit buggy when swinging, it's something that fans will likely be able to appreciate.

Stan Lee was a downloadable character in The Amazing Spider-Man video game, allowing players to swing around as the beloved comic icon. It was a fun addition and one that even allowed fans to peer through his iconic sunglasses for certain gameplay mechanics. For those that haven't picked up Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC yet, ComicBook's review praised it for making returning players want to replay it and also creates an amazing experience for first-timers.

Are you going to download the Stan Lee mod in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.