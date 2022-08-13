Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Mod Adds Black Symbiote Suit

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has only just been released and somehow, there are already mods for the game. Marvel's Spider-Man was one of the best games released during the PS4 era and it has only continued to grow in popularity by the fact that it is now available on PC. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered brings Insomniac's beloved Marvel adventure to the first non-PlayStation platform with all kinds of new bells and whistles to basically make it the definitive version. Not only is it playable on PC, but players can even play it on Steam Deck and it runs exceptionally well and helps elevate the hardware even further.

Perhaps one of the most exciting things about Marvel's Spider-Man finally coming to PC is that it has mod support. YouTuber and modder jedijosh920 released a video of the new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Black Symbiote Suit, which basically turns the main game's "Advanced Suit" into the iconic black suit from the comics. The suit is one of the most famous Spider-Man suits out there not only because it looks cool, but because it also represents a darker side of Peter Parker and typically introduces Venom. The suit was introduced in the Secret Wars comic run and was featured prominently in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. The real deal is also expected to appear in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as Venom is confirmed to appear in the game. You can get the mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on NexusMods right now for free.

It's pretty impressive to see a mod like this released so quickly and is likely the first of many to come. With Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered being one of the biggest games on Steam right now, it's likely players will have a field day with mods in it. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also confirmed to be coming to PC later this fall.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is available now on PC. Are you going to play around with any mods in the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T @VideoTech_ on Twitter]