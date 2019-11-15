New Mass Effect Game Reportedly in Development

According to a new report, the next installment in the Mass Effect series is already in development at BioWare. The report comes way of Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, one of the industry’s most trusted sources, who doesn’t divulge much about the next adventure in the beloved sci-fi series, but does note it’s in the works. More specifically, it’s noted that the game is in “very early development” at BioWare Edmonton under Mike Gamble, long-time BioWare producer who has apparently been tapped as creative director. For those that don’t know: Gamble has been at BioWare for 10 years. Previously, he served as development manager on Mass Effect 2, associate producer on Mass Effect 3, producer on Mass Effect: Andromeda, and was a lead producer on Anthem.

Again, the new report from Kotaku doesn’t divulge any more information about the project. Word of it actually comes way of a new report that claims BioWare is currently hard at work at a massive overhaul on Anthem that will include a soft re-launch of the game in the future. And of course, the studio is also working on Dragon Age 4.

That all said, while it’s good to hear a new Mass Effect is in development, don’t expect to see it for awhile. The report notes a big team at BioWare is still on Anthem, and then the next priority is getting Dragon Age 4 out the door by 2022. In other words, we may not be seeing this new Mass Effect project for a very long time.

What will be interesting to see is where BioWare takes the series. Does it return to the Milky Way and the original trilogy or does it continue Mass Effect: Andromeda? After how messy that game was, you’d think not. My best guess is we are heading back to the Milky Way, probably for a prequel to the original trilogy. But again, who knows. BioWare has a lot of options. That said, I don’t think returning to Andromeda is one of them. While I liked Andromeda more than most, it’s best left forgotten.

