Mass Effect: Andromeda’s Latest Patch Offers Small Tweaks, Male Romance Options

BioWare has provided a few details on what to expect from its latest patch for Mass Effect: Andromeda. It has a number of tweaks to the game's character creator, along with fixes suggested by the game's avid community. Most of all, though, it provides a number of new male romance options for Scott Ryder.

Here's a breakdown of what the patch will include once it's released, numbered 1.08:

Single player

Ryder's appearance can now be changed onboard the Tempest

Expanded the range of options available in the character creator

Jaal can now be romanced by Scott Ryder

Dialogue for Hainly Abrams was adjusted to change the flow of personal information she discusses with Ryder.

Fixed issue with Nomad upgrades Shield Crafting quest

Nexus level and cryo pod points are retroactively granted

Vendors now carry weapon mods for Level 60-71 players

Vendors now sell weapon augmentations for automatic fire, burst fire, and single-shot fire

Improved clarity of descriptions for augmentations

Plasma Charge system now works properly for shotguns

Beam Emitter augmentation now causes guns to fire a constant beam with scaling damage based on the weapon's damage per second

[PC] Added experimental support for Dolby Vision™ technology

Multiplayer

Stealth Grid challenge now increments properly

Fiend no longer sprints when within 10 meters of target, and will decelerate to base speed

Enabled movement correction during Fiend attacks to reduce incidence of players seeing Fiends attacking in the wrong direction

Improved movement prediction for some enemies in tight spaces to reduce appearance of teleportation

Fixed issue that prevented melee attacks if the revive icon was near center screen

Fixed issue where ammo pick-up audio incorrectly played

Fixed issue where Backlash could malfunction while moving

Using Stealth and Recon Visor together no longer increases duration of invisibility for Turian Agent

Fixed issue where weight reduction modifications wouldn't reduce weight

The Revive Pack Transmitter now displays the revive radius in the loadout screen

Equipping the Cobra RPG now interrupts reloading

Player turns to Adhi when getting synced to avoid teleportation issue

Fixed issue where enemies would occasionally enter T-pose when hit

Improved visual and audio cues for player ready status in Multiplayer lobbies

Added "Lights" option to customization options

Mass Effect: Andromeda is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.