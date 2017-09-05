Mass Effect: Andromeda’s Latest Patch Offers Small Tweaks, Male Romance Options

By ComicBook.com Staff

Mass

BioWare has provided a few details on what to expect from its latest patch for Mass Effect: Andromeda. It has a number of tweaks to the game's character creator, along with fixes suggested by the game's avid community. Most of all, though, it provides a number of new male romance options for Scott Ryder.

Here's a breakdown of what the patch will include once it's released, numbered 1.08:

Single player

  • Ryder's appearance can now be changed onboard the Tempest
  • Expanded the range of options available in the character creator
  • Jaal can now be romanced by Scott Ryder
  • Dialogue for Hainly Abrams was adjusted to change the flow of personal information she discusses with Ryder.
  • Fixed issue with Nomad upgrades Shield Crafting quest
  • Nexus level and cryo pod points are retroactively granted
  • Vendors now carry weapon mods for Level 60-71 players
  • Vendors now sell weapon augmentations for automatic fire, burst fire, and single-shot fire
  • Improved clarity of descriptions for augmentations
  • Plasma Charge system now works properly for shotguns
  • Beam Emitter augmentation now causes guns to fire a constant beam with scaling damage based on the weapon's damage per second
  • [PC] Added experimental support for Dolby Vision™ technology
0comments

Multiplayer

  • Stealth Grid challenge now increments properly
  • Fiend no longer sprints when within 10 meters of target, and will decelerate to base speed
  • Enabled movement correction during Fiend attacks to reduce incidence of players seeing Fiends attacking in the wrong direction
  • Improved movement prediction for some enemies in tight spaces to reduce appearance of teleportation
  • Fixed issue that prevented melee attacks if the revive icon was near center screen
  • Fixed issue where ammo pick-up audio incorrectly played
  • Fixed issue where Backlash could malfunction while moving
  • Using Stealth and Recon Visor together no longer increases duration of invisibility for Turian Agent
  • Fixed issue where weight reduction modifications wouldn't reduce weight
  • The Revive Pack Transmitter now displays the revive radius in the loadout screen
  • Equipping the Cobra RPG now interrupts reloading
  • Player turns to Adhi when getting synced to avoid teleportation issue
  • Fixed issue where enemies would occasionally enter T-pose when hit
  • Improved visual and audio cues for player ready status in Multiplayer lobbies
  • Added "Lights" option to customization options

Mass Effect: Andromeda is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.

Start the Conversation

of