Mass Effect N7 Day Update Is Live, See the Touching Tribute

It’s finally N7 day, and Mass Effect fans the world over have been patiently watching and waiting for BioWare to make some kind of big announcement or tribute on the official Mass Effect website! The update has finally one live, and the team has compiled a pretty ambitious and touching tribute to the past decade of Mass Effect. Watch it above, and try not to cry.

Can you believe it’s been ten years since these characters made their way into our lives? The Mass Effect trilogy is still considered by many to be the apex of story-telling in the medium, which is why we’re so sad that the ride seems to be over. With the floundering of Mass Effect: Andromeda, and the above video being the most significant content on the update page, the majority of fans have accepted the probability that we’re not getting any exciting news today, and that EA is ready to bury Mass Effect for good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We did get a touching note from BioWare on the page. Here’s what they had to say to their fans:

“This year marks 10 years since the release of Mass Effect. In that time, we’ve made friends, fallen in love, and traveled to new galaxies. We’ve watched our community grow, as all of you shared your love of this universe, wore your N7 with pride, and told us stories about your Shepard and Ryder.

“This N7 day, we’re celebrating how far we’ve all come together, and looking back on a decade of Mass Effect. Thank you for coming with us to the stars and beyond. It’s been a hell of a ride. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

What does the future hold? Well, we know for a fact that what is likely the majority of BioWare’s resources are being funneled into Anthem, the next multi-platform open-world adventure set to launch some time in 2018. Will this be the beginning of the next Mass Effect? Will we care about this world, and these characters, like we did for Shepherd and the crew? Only time will tell.