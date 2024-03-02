Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game Launches on Kickstarter

The Massive-Verse has expanded by leaps and bounds in the world of comics, and now it's stepping into the world of tabletop with a brand new game. Enter The Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game from Solis Game Studio, which brings the characters fans love to a one vs one or two vs two formats based on the Pocket Paragons gameplay system. In the core set there will be eight characters to play as, pulling from the expanded Massive-Verse to include Radiant Black, Rogue Sun, Dead Lucky, and Inferno Girl Red. The game is live on Kickstarter now, and those who back the campaign will snag some exclusive items like the 5yndicate Promo Pack and Holo Pack, and there will be even more content revealed for the campaign as it moves forward. You can check out the full campaign right here.

The Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game has you choosing one of eight available Paragons to fight as, and each one will have a different approach and play style, pulling from the powers and abilities they've showcased in the comics. The Paragons include Radiant Black, Rogue Sun, Cataclysm, The Dead Lucky, Inferno Girl Red, 001, Pyre, and The Griffin. You and your opponent will each choose a card in secret and play them at the same time, and then you'll check to see if either card counters the other and executive the card's damage and other built-in abilities.

(Photo: Solis Game Studio)

Each Paragon also has an Ultimate power and an ongoing effect, and these can vary greatly between characters. Sometimes they are passive and active from the very beginning, while other effects can be flipped over to become stronger over time. Others need to be activated at a certain energy level, and that goes for all of the Ultimate abilities as well, which are stored until you have enough energy to unlock them.

There's strategy in deploying these as well, as while powerful, they can be countered by certain abilities and cards, and if that happens you might end up having to store them before you can use them. There's also strategy in resting and getting cards back in your hand, as one card can immediately KO you if you Rest at the wrong time, so you have to be observant of the cards your opponent is putting into play.

There are several tiers in the camping, starting with the $$ Buy The Team A Coffee tier. You can get the core experience in The Massive-Verse Card Game tier at $19, which comes with the 5yndicate Promo Pack for free. The Teamup Bundle is $38, and features the core game, the Team-Up Expansion, the promo pack, and all stretch goals. Then there's the Massive-Verse Bundle, which is $57 and comes with everything in the Team-Up tier plus a Zoned Playmat. The final tier is the Pocket Paragons All-In tier for $199, which comes with everything in the previous tier and adds all of the Pocket Paragons sets and even 800 sleeves to sleeve your collection.

We'll have full impressions up on the game soon, but in the meantime, you can check out the rulebook right here to get a sense of how to play, and you can find the official description for the game below.

"The Massive-Verse is an interconnected universe of superhero stories, published by Image Comics – spanning galactic sci-fi, gothic fantasy, teen drama, noir murder mysteries and more! These characters will now clash in head to head duels and epic team fights in Pocket Paragons!

Choose an iconic hero from the world of the Massive-Verse and add their cards to your arsenal. Unleash their incredible abilities to dominate the enemy player. Every duel is a pulse-pounding test of skill and simultaneous action strategy, perfect for satisfying that competitive craving when you're short on time. Play in a 3v3 format and share abilities among your Paragons for a deeper strategic experience!"

Will you be backing the Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game on Kickstarter? Let us know in the comments, and you can also talk all things Massive-Verse and tabletop with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!