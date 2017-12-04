Mega Man Legacy Collections 1 & 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch

Today, during a Mega Man 30th anniversary livestream on the Capcom Unity Twitch channel, Producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya delivered several major announcements regarding the franchise’s future. He rounded it all out with a piece of long-awaited news, telling fans of the franchise that the Mega Man Legacy Collections 1 and 2 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

It’s time to switch things up. Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018! Tune in at https://t.co/qn8POJ2KIj for more! #MegaMan30 pic.twitter.com/WRQTTiULuW — Mega Man (@MegaMan) December 4, 2017

Explaining that bad timing kept the Mega Man team from getting the collections onto the Switch right away, Tsuchiya also mentioned that the collection would come with special additions like Amiibo support. Further details, such as an exact release date or what fans can expect from Amiibo support (a new line of Mega Man Amiibo figures, maybe?), have yet to be announced. Fingers crossed for an all-new Golden Variant, just for kicks.

Together, the collections contain ten Mega Man games. The first collection includes Mega Man, Mega Man 2, Mega Man 3, Mega Man 4, Mega Man 5, and Mega Man 6. The second collection contains Mega Man 7, Mega Man 8, Mega Man 9, and Mega Man 10. Both are available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The anniversary stream, hosted by a group of popular Mega Man fans and streamers, included interludes where Tsuchiya and other long-time Mega Man developers discussed the legacy of the franchise and announced several new items for the coming year. Along with announcing the Mega Man Legacy Collections 1 and 2 for the Switch, Tsuchiya announced Mega Man 11, and confirmed that all 8 Mega Man X games will be coming to PS4, PC, Switch, and Xbox One. Stay tuned for updates on the Legacy Collections and more Mega Man news as it continues to develop throughout 2018.