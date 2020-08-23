New Mega Man Movie Details Revealed

✖

Extremely little is known about the upcoming live-action Mega Man movie that was announced by Capcom and 20th Century Fox back in 2018, but it would appear that it is, in fact, a thing that is still happening, and there's even been some new information to come out about it thanks to the recent release of Project Power on Netflix. Directors and writers Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman confirmed that Mattson Tomlin, who also wrote on Project Power, is also working on the Mega Man movie, and Tomlin has shared some new details as part of an interview about the Netflix movie as well.

"My way into it was always, what is a compelling story?" Tomlin recently told Polygon. "And what is the real soul of that character? We all kind of know him as this cartoonish Blue Bomber who jumps and shoots, and to kind of go beyond that and knowing that, OK, visually it’s going to be a certain thing that is going to please the video game fan, but you know what is the story at the center? They’re like, what is it that this character can really go through? It’ll be universal and primal and emotional and everybody can kind of relate to."

When asked whether it was a kids movie like the recent Sonic the Hedgehog film, Tomlin hedged but did say that "it is not squarely in the kid territory." So, there you have it: something not quite for kids, but not an absolute R-rated monstrosity of a film either. Sounds like "PG-13" to me!

The upcoming live-action Mega Man does not have an announced release date, casting, or anything else like that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the movie right here.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what the folks working on the live-action Mega Man are cooking up? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.