Mercenary Kings, Flinthook Coming To Nintendo Switch, Getting Limited Run Physical Editions As Well

There’s always room for more great indie games on the Nintendo Switch, yeah? And Tribute Games certainly knows how to make some good indie games.

Over the years, the company has produced some great homegrown hits, including the pirating platform adventure Flinthook and the side-scrolling shoot-em-up Mercenary Kings. Good news – those two games are coming to the Nintendo Switch!

The developers confirmed the news today, with Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition coming on February 6 to the system, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PS Vita and PC. (The initial release of Kings already came out for Sony’s console and PC.) The game will feature two additional playable characters, along with some new weapons to put together and other enhancements.

As for Flinthook, the game came out on PlayStation 4 last year, combining fast-paced platforming tactics with shoot-em-up action. It doesn’t have a release date at the moment (only sometime this year), but you can check out the full list of the features in the game below:

Blast into Action

Zip around with your mighty hookshot! Aim freely and toss your giant anchor at golden rings to propel yourself around the levels at high speeds, giving you the agility and swiftness needed to dodge hazards and enemy bullets.

Shoot in 360′ through your Blasma Pistol! Take down all sorts of enemies with fresh hot bullets!

Look really cool with slow-motion powers! Slow down time to adjust your aim or pull off a tight stunt – do it often, it recharges real quickly and it makes you at least 200% cooler.

Shoot, Loot, and Plunder

Blast through randomly-assembled pirate spaceships! Each level is special, as ships are procedurally built from hundreds of hand-crafted rooms, modified by various variants, filled with extraordinary treasure and populated by random waves of enemies.

Hunt down the pirate lords of the Cluster Clan! Feed your compass creature to pinpoint the bosses’ location, then take them down and bring your bounty home. Your rivals are no space chumps, make sure you’re ready for the challenge!

Collect rare relics and powerful perk cards! All the treasure you loot builds up your legend – unlock new equippable perks as you level up, buy permanent upgrades in the Black Market, and hoard collectible relics and lore pages!

Uncover some mysterious secrets?! I don’t know, are there secrets in this game? O_O

Perhaps the most interesting news of all is that Flinthook and two special versions of Mercenary Kings will get a limited physical run of cartridges by Limited Run Games, as pictured in the art above. The company didn’t provide a release date for the games, but they’re expected sometime this spring.

So if you want to add more cool physical games to your Switch collection, here’s your chance!