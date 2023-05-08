Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Rumored to be PS5 Exclusive

Over the last few years, rumors have been circulating about a potential remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Fans have been waiting patiently to see if those rumors will end up confirmed, but it seems an end might be in sight. On the XboxEra podcast, co-founder Shpeshal Nick recently stated that he had heard rumors that the game will have some kind of PS5 exclusivity attached, and might be featured in an upcoming PlayStation showcase. Windows Central's Jez Corden has also noted hearing the same rumors, stating that he heard Sony had reached similar deals for Silent Hill and Castlevania.

Jez Corden's initial Tweet about Metal Gear Solid 3 can be found embedded below.

Heard similar about Metal Gear exclusivity for PlayStation btw. https://t.co/xH1C7iJ0O3 — Jez 💀 (@JezCorden) May 7, 2023

From the way Corden and Shpeshal Nick are talking, it's difficult to say whether the remake would be totally exclusive to PS5, or merely a timed exclusive. That said, readers are advised to take this rumor with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. While there's been a lot of smoke surrounding Metal Gear Solid 3 for quite some time now, Corden and Shpeshal Nick were both clear that these are simply rumors that they've heard; neither has been able to get any kind of confirmation, as of this writing.

Following the release of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain in 2015, Hideo Kojima and Konami parted ways, leaving the series in a state of flux. Since then, the only new entry in the series has been Metal Gear Survive, a 2018 spin-off that's best left forgotten. Over the last few years, Konami hasn't seemed to know what to do with Metal Gear, though fans have been clamoring to see the series return in some capacity. While a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 wouldn't be as exciting as a completely new game, it would help to tide fans over while Konami continues trying to figure out the future of the series.

