Castlevania Fans Want a New Game Following Silent Hill Announcements

Today, Konami aired a special Silent Hill transmission in which several new games were showcased. The presentation came 10 years after the last Silent Hill game released, at a time when Konami has largely stepped away from new game development. While today was a very good day for fans of Silent Hill, fans of Konami's Castlevania franchise are hoping it will receive a similar treatment in the near future. Konami has kept the franchise alive through compilation games over the last few years, but there hasn't been an actual new game in the series since Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, which released all the way back in 2014.

The Castlevania franchise is easily one of Konami's biggest. The series began back in 1986, first releasing on the Nintendo Entertainment System. Since then, the series has been a staple of the video game industry, inspiring an animated Netflix adaptation, merchandise, and more. Konami clearly knows there's demand for the series, just as fans had been clamoring for a new Silent Hill game. For now, fans will just have to settle for compilations like Castlevania Anniversary Collection!

