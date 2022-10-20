Castlevania Fans Want a New Game Following Silent Hill Announcements
Today, Konami aired a special Silent Hill transmission in which several new games were showcased. The presentation came 10 years after the last Silent Hill game released, at a time when Konami has largely stepped away from new game development. While today was a very good day for fans of Silent Hill, fans of Konami's Castlevania franchise are hoping it will receive a similar treatment in the near future. Konami has kept the franchise alive through compilation games over the last few years, but there hasn't been an actual new game in the series since Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, which released all the way back in 2014.
The Castlevania franchise is easily one of Konami's biggest. The series began back in 1986, first releasing on the Nintendo Entertainment System. Since then, the series has been a staple of the video game industry, inspiring an animated Netflix adaptation, merchandise, and more. Konami clearly knows there's demand for the series, just as fans had been clamoring for a new Silent Hill game. For now, fans will just have to settle for compilations like Castlevania Anniversary Collection!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about a new Castlevania game!
Silent Hill got its chance, now it's Castlevania's turn!
Now that Silent Hill is coming back, I really hope Konami puts out some new Castlevania games.— Terrell Rideoutt (@LuckLaforet) October 19, 2022
Hype will be off the charts!
if this Silent Hill stuff means that Konami might actually make a new Castlevania game in the near future, I want everyone that I will become the most annoying person on the planet after that hypothetical announcement— 🦇 𝕯𝖊𝖈𝖊𝖎𝖙 🦇 (@Oriciien) October 19, 2022
Make it happen, Konami.
I watched the silent hill presentation. I have never played the games before but it seems like sh fans were fed today yall finally got new projects in the works. Now what about castlevania?— KH! (@MoriyaBroon) October 20, 2022
Even just some more ports would be nice.
Silent Hill is cool, but I need a new Castlevania. While we’re at it can we get Dawn of Sorrow, Order of Ecclesia, Lords of Shadow etc ports to current gen? Thanks.— Endymion (@EndymionYT) October 20, 2022
Don't think we've forgotten about Metal Gear, either.
Don't mind me, I'm just gonna be over here waiting till Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania to make a comeback the same way that Silent Hill came back.— Erik Flammond (@ErikAnimations) October 20, 2022
Is there hope?
You know what
While the Silent Hill 2 remake is recieving some much deserved mixed reception
And people are looking at Konami with some sensible causion
I'm gonna be on that hopeium and say— Kraftium @ Juggling multiple projects (@Kraftium) October 20, 2022
Its nice to see Konami are actually trying, I hope this ends up extending to castlevania
Hard not to be jealous, to be honest.
Pretty good news for Silent Hill fans. Man I wish Konami had something brewing for Castlevania.— Spooky Kooky Raz (@RazzlaMidazzla) October 20, 2022
If it happens, let's hope it's good!
With konami bringing back Silent Hill, i think back to those rumors about them also bringing back Castlevania and man....that both excites and terrifies me— WereAbe by Night 🌙 (@BasementkingAbe) October 19, 2022