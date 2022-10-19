Silent Hill F Revealed in Haunting New Trailer

During today's Silent Hill transmission, Konami concluded the show with a look at Silent Hill F, a new game from developer NeoBards Entertainment. The publisher did not reveal any actual gameplay, but did showcase a haunting video of a woman that gradually has flowers sprout across her body, before the skin of her face peels completely off. The imagery is pretty disturbing, but it's hard to really gain anything from what was shown. It's possible the "F" in the game's title stands for "flowers" but that's entirely conjecture, at this time.

Readers can find the trailer for Silent Hill F in the video embedded below. The trailer itself begins around the 43:07 mark.

NeoBards Entertainment was founded in 2017. The team actually has a history working on established horror franchises, having previously developed Resident Evil: Resistance for Capcom. For those unfamiliar with Resident Evil: Resistance, the online multiplayer game put players in the role of a group of survivors that had to battle it out with Masterminds spanning the entirety of the Resident Evil series. Given their past history, it's possible that NeoBards is working on some kind of online multiplayer game set in the Silent Hill universe. It's hard to say what kind of interest Silent Hill fans would have in this sort of game, but fans did enjoy seeing content from the series appear in the online game Dead by Daylight.

While today's Silent Hill transmission featured a lot of announcements, there was little in the way of concrete information about each project. Despite this, it looks like Konami is finally making strides to bring back the franchise in a meaningful way. With several projects on the way, including a remake of Silent Hill 2 and another wholly new game in the form of Silent Hill: Townfall, there's a lot to look forward to over the coming months! Hopefully Konami won't keep fans waiting long for more information.

What did you think of the trailer for Silent Hill F? Do you think it will be an online multiplayer game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!