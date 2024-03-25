Metal Gear Solid Producer Comments on More Remakes, Potential Metal Gear Solid 6

Metal Gear Solid fans are desperate to know what the future of the series is after the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which still doesn't have a release date, but is expected to release sometime this year or possibly in 2025. To this end, many are assuming other older games in the series will get the remake treatment next. Meanwhile, there are always a few rumblings about a proper new installment in the series, aka Metal Gear Solid 6. A spin-off can also never be written off, especially when you consider the fact that the only new Metal Gear Solid game Konami has released since its break up with series creator Hideo Kojima has been a spin-off. That said, Metal Gear Survive did so poorly it could scare Konami off from doing another spin off.

According to series producer Noriaki Okamura, what will be next will be based on fan feedback, and right now it sounds like Konami is open to all potential avenues. When asked about the future, Okamura noted that the focus right now is the aforementioned Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. After this though, remains to be seen. It is possible Konami has a rough plan, but Okamura's statement about the matter suggests otherwise. It sounds like it could be both another remake or a brand new game.

"First of all, we'll make Delta properly, and then we'll get feedback from users who say, 'Maybe they should make the next remake,' or 'Maybe (with this team) it might be ok to make a new game,'" said Okamura.

It is difficult to discern how much of this is just PR speak. Further, as you can see, this all comes via translation. Sometimes when Japanese is translated to English vital meaning and context is loss. In other words, take this with a grain of salt.

