Metal Gear Solid Star David Hayter Says MGS3 Remake Is "Spectacular"

Solid Snake and Big Boss himself, David Hayter, has high praise for Konami's upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. First announced this past year, news on the new iteration of MGS3, which is dubbed Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, has continued to trickle out slowly in the months since. And while Konami still hasn't shared the official launch date for the project, Hayter now reveals that he's played the game and has come away quite impressed.

In a recent message on social media, Hayter shared that he has gone hands-on with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and said that what he has played so far is "spectacular." Hayter specified that he had only played the game up until the "bridge scene", which means that he played roughly an hour of the remake in total. Despite playing for such a short period of time, what Hayter experienced seemed to leave him excited, which is great news for those who have been apprehensive about the quality of the title.

Please don’t tell anyone…



(But I played the opening of #MGSDelta up to the bridge scene the other day.)



(It was spectacular.)



pic.twitter.com/1A1MZqLwFV — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) March 20, 2024

As mentioned, the biggest question tied to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater continues to be associated with its release. Currently, Konami hasn't provided an official launch date or window for the project, but previous news on this front might have let the cat out of the bag. Specifically, at the start of this year, PlayStation posted a new video to its official channels that highlighted games that are planned to arrive in 2024. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater happened to be one such title that showed up in the video, which suggests it will be released at some point before this year comes to a close. Konami itself has yet to verify as much, but assuming this video was accurate, it means that we should learn more from the publisher relatively soon.

Until that time, it's known that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in the works for current-gen platforms which includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Beyond developing this revamped version of MGS3, Konami also happens to be working on new graphical updates to improve the quality of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.