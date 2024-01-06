PS5 Metal Gear Solid Game Leaked by PlayStation Insider

A new PS5 rumor has caught the attention of Metal Gear Solid fans. In 2024, Metal Gear Solid fans have Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to look forward to, as well as, presumably, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2. It could be a landmark year for Metal Gear Solid fans, and it could still yet get better. According to a new rumor, there is a remake of the first Metal Gear Solid game in the works for PS5, exclusively, and it's been in development for quite some time.

The rumor comes the way of Spanish website, Area Jugones, a source that recently -- and notably -- leaked that God of War Ragnarok DLC was being announced at The Game Awards before it happened. In other words, there's reason to believe them and their sources, especially when it comes to PlayStation.

To this end, they claim a remake of the first Metal Gear Solid game is in development for the PS5, and the PS5 only, and has been "for several years." Adding to this, it is claimed that "this is the project that Konami will put all its efforts into after Meta Gear Solid Delta."

Unfortunately, this is where the information ends. There's no word of what studio is making it, when it will be revealed, or when it will be released. Further, it is worth noting that not only should all of this information be taken with a grain of salt as it is a rumor, but it comes through translation. Sometimes vital meaning and context is lost in translation, though typically this is not a problem with translating Spanish to English.

As for the implicated parties -- Konami and PlayStation -- neither has commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you believe this rumor? If it is true, who would you like to see develop this remake?