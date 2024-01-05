PlayStation Fans Growing Worried Long-Awaited PS5 Game Is Never Coming Out

This year, PlayStation 5 owners have a lot to look forward to. On the exclusive front, there is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Stellar Blade, Silent Hill 2, Helldivers 2, Pacific Drive, and Rise of the Ronin. Beyond this, there are multi-platform releases such as Star Wars Outlaws, Metaphor: ReFantazio, The Wolf Among Us 2, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Dragon's Dogma 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Tekken 8, and Persona 3 Reloaded. And of course, there are plenty of unannounced games and games that have yet to get their 2024 release date. To this end, PlayStation fans are wondering if Little Devil Inside will join this list. Judging by its history though, it will not be.

Little Devil Inside was announced all the way back in 2015, fairly early in the previous console generation. In 2020 it resurfaced, as a PlayStation console exclusive. At this time, it was slated for release on PC, PS4, and PS5. And when it will resurfaced, it was during a PlayStation Showcase. So, while the game was eventually announced for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One as well, it's viewed by many as a PlayStation game. That said, it's been crickets since 2021. At the time, there was no word of a release date, and this has not changed.

Fast-forward to this week, and a new post on the PS5 Reddit page is wondering where the game is. All the comments are also wondering the same thing. "What Happened to Little Devil Inside," reads the post. "I think we're about due for another one of these threads. So what happened? Was this ever going to be a real game? The game has disappeared more than once. I can't say I'm even a little excited anymore. Just curious what the deal was. Anyone know anything?"

As noted, all the comments share the same sentiment. In fact, some don't even think it's going to come out anymore, but will got he route of Wild, Beyond Good and Evil 2, and other games lost to time, or at least seemingly lost to time. Unfortunately, right now there is only speculation as to what has gone wrong and whether or not this project will ever see the light of day. The fact it is still being talked about nearly nine years later is a testament to how promising it looks and how excited PlayStation fans and other games are for it.