Russian Defense Ministry Says Metal Gear Is An “American Intelligence Project”

I bet you didn’t know Metal Gear is an American Intelligence project. It’s a video game too, but first and foremost, it’s an American Intelligence project made to brainwash you. What’s the evidence? There’s none, other than the word of the Russian Defense Ministry. During a recent parliamentary roundtable, Andrei Kartapolov, the Russian Deputy Defense Minister, pointed out that popular video game series, such as the Hideo Kojima-created Metal Gear, are projects by US Intelligence services with the aim to manipulate “public consciousness and especially young people.”

“On the Internet, projects of the American special services, such as … Metal Gear and RuNet Echo, are being implemented, aimed at direct manipulation of public consciousness and especially young people,” said Kartapolov (via Russian state news agency Interfax).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kartapolov further pointed out that such projects are designed to encourage active protest activity and also stir up young people with feelings of anti-authority. Where this theory comes from is unclear, but clearly the Russian government knows something the rest of us don’t.

As you may know, Metal Gear didn’t even originate from the United States; the action-adventure series, created by the legendary Hideo Kojima, came out of Japan — via Konami — in 1987 for MSX home computers. In it, players take control of a special forces operative — Solid Snake or Big Boss — who has to find the titular superweapon called “Metal Gear,” which is nothing more than a bipedal walking tank that can shoot nuclear weapons.

Now, as you will know, the first few games in the series are kinda anti-United States military, to an extent at least. Further, while the series does get political here and there and is critical of governments and their military branches in general, it’s never very specific. In Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, power in the US government has been usurped by a rogue group called The Patriots, who are trying to use AI to manipulate the public. So, to say it may stir up anti-authority and government in those that play it, isn’t too much of a stretch, but again where and how did the US government get involved in its creation?

Anyway, there you have it, folks. Kojima has been brainwashing you for years. Watch out for Death Stranding.

Thanks, Polygraph.